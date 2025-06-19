Today, Thursday, June 19, brings sunny skies for local weather watchers in Abergavenny. Clear conditions remain through the afternoon, with temperatures near 25°C and minimal chance of rain. Early morning mist quickly clears, making for a bright afternoon. Sunshine is set to dominate, so expect a pleasant forecast overall.
Tomorrow remains partly cloudy, with temperatures about 25°C. Variable cloud cover is expected, but sunshine should peek through now and again. Any drizzle looks unlikely to linger, so local forecast watchers can count on mostly dry conditions. Mild evening weather sets the stage for a comfortable night.
This weekend begins with a mix of sun and brief drizzle. Patchy rain may pop up around midday, but brighter spells could still appear later. Temperatures near 25°C should keep things warm, though any rain showers might cool the air briefly. Cloud cover will vary but should not dominate.
The following day sees more unsettled weather with patchy rain probably returning. Temperatures about 20°C indicate a cooler feel, while occasional sunny breaks might brighten the afternoon. Overcast conditions could move in later, offering limited glimpses of blue sky. Gusts of wind could add a fresher touch.
The new week arrives with cooler conditions and temperatures near 17°C. Patchy rain remains possible, but bright intervals could break through. Cloudy spells look likely during the afternoon, though sunshine may appear sporadically. Drier moments are expected, yet the forecast suggests keeping an eye on shifting skies, as changes remain possible. Local weather watchers may notice occasional breezes.
