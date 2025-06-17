Today, Tuesday, June 17, brings sunny weather under mostly clear skies. Temperatures near 20°C and overnight lows about 9°C should keep conditions mild into the evening. A gentle breeze accompanies the day, with no rain expected, promising a bright outlook in this forecast. Early morning stays crisp, while late afternoon might feel pleasantly warm across Abergavenny.
Tomorrow remains mostly bright after some early cloud, with more sunshine breaking through as midday approaches. Temperatures near 22°C and lows about 11°C maintain comfortable conditions. No sign of rain is on the horizon, so expect a clear run of pleasant summer weather. Late evening is likely to remain clear, extending comfortable conditions.
Thursday promises extended sunshine, with brighter skies emerging early and remaining steady. Temperatures about 24°C by afternoon and lows near 10°C keep the warmth balanced. Rain remains unlikely, ensuring a dry and bright day throughout. Gentle breezes keep the atmosphere calm, ensuring stable weather all day.
Friday sees a partly cloudy sky offering intervals of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures near 24°C and lows about 12°C keep conditions pleasantly mild into the night. No rainfall is expected, as the forecast suggests the fine spell continues unbroken. Evening skies look mostly clear, letting temperatures settle gently without any sudden changes.
This weekend looks even brighter, with sunshine lifting temperatures near 26°C and lows about 11°C into a balmy range. No rainfall is on the cards, indicating stable weather through the coming days. Gentle warmth and clear skies should carry on, creating a summery scene.
This article was automatically generated
