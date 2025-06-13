Rain is likely early today, Friday, June 13, with patchy sunshine and a few showers in places. Conditions brighten later, though skies may remain cloudy in some spots. Temperatures near 20°C look set for the peak, dipping to about 13°C overnight. Abergavenny may see scattered drizzle at times, as gentle breezes sweep across the area. Light clouds could linger briefly.
A continuation of unsettled weather arrives tomorrow, Saturday, with more patchy rain likely through the morning. Afternoon clouds could linger, but brief sunny spells are possible. Temperatures about 19°C are expected, with lows near 10°C heading into nightfall. Gentle winds should keep conditions feeling fresh.
Unsettled conditions persist Sunday, as occasional showers drift in during the day. Some intervals of overcast skies might break with occasional sunshine later on. Temperatures near 18°C could reach their peak, dropping to about 10°C when evening settles. Light drizzle remains possible in scattered spots, especially by dusk.
Some patchy rain lingers Monday, though brighter spells may develop. Sunny breaks become more likely by afternoon in many local spots, with temperatures near 21°C and lows of about 10°C. Light drizzle might pop up later, though calm breezes could help maintain pleasant afternoon weather under partly cloudy skies.
A calmer outlook develops Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions. Temperatures look set to peak near 22°C, dipping to about 8°C overnight. Little chance of rain is expected, offering a drier outlook for the final stretch. Clear sunshine may dominate, making the day feel very bright.
This article was automatically generated
