Cool conditions near 9°C greet us early today, Tuesday, June 10, with patchy rain clearing by lunchtime. Afternoon sunshine warms up to about 18°C, bringing brighter skies late on. A few lingering clouds might stick around, but drier weather prevails, offering a pleasant local weather outlook across Abergavenny.
Tomorrow looks sunny from dawn, with midday temperatures climbing near 22°C and hardly any rain in sight. Evening remains clear, dipping to about 8°C overnight for a crisp finish to the day. A gentle breeze is likely, though no storms are expected. Clear skies promise a bright local weather scene well into the next morning.
Moderate rain is on the cards Thursday morning, with a few breaks in the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 20°C at their peak, then settle to about 10°C as evening arrives. Heavier downpours could appear later, making any brief clear spell short-lived. This day delivers a distinctly changeable forecast.
A mixed bag unfolds Friday, starting with fog and mist before heavier rain sweeps in. Temperatures reach near 25°C, yet showers remain likely during late afternoon and into the night. Pockets of thunder might develop, giving the local weather a dramatic twist. Evening fog could return briefly.
This weekend should stay mostly cloudy, with temperatures hovering about 19°C by mid-afternoon. Mornings start near 14°C, offering mildly cool conditions, and occasional sunshine could break through. Rain seems unlikely, so a fairly stable forecast is on the cards. Overall, the local weather trend leans towards calmer skies. Warmer spells remain possible.
