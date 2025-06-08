Today, Sunday, June 8, begins with clear skies and light winds, making for a pleasant morning. By midday, patchy rain could develop in some spots, bringing a quick shower or two. A few sunny breaks might return later on. Temperatures near 15°C are likely, with mild breezes expected.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy weather and calmer winds in Abergavenny. Occasional cloud cover should keep it comfortable, but bright spells are possible. Rain seems unlikely for most areas. Temperatures about 17°C could make the afternoon quite pleasant, offering a mild break from any lingering showers.
On Tuesday, patchy drizzle may appear around midday, although sunny intervals might brighten the morning. The local forecast suggests mild breezes picking up, but rain should stay light. Temperatures near 18°C are expected, creating tolerable conditions for those venturing outdoors. Some cloud cover may linger by evening.
Midweek promises warmer conditions, with plenty of sunshine and only a small chance of showers on Wednesday. Weather conditions appear stable, with moderate breezes present. Temperatures about 23°C could bring a touch of early summer warmth. Skies might remain fairly clear until dusk, delivering a pleasant scenario for local residents.
Later in the week, Thursday brings heavier rainfall and brisk winds, causing wet spells. Occasional drizzle might persist, so skies could stay overcast. Temperatures near 20°C keep conditions mild, though breezes may become brisk. The rest of the week looks unsettled, with light rain mixing with brighter intervals. Further changes might occur by the weekend, keeping the local forecast dynamic.
