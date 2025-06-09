This weekend begins with moderate rain on Friday, often mixed with heavier showers. Temperatures about 25°C lend a humid atmosphere, as lows sit near 12°C overnight. Short breaks in rainfall could appear intermittently, but the day seems overshadowed by damp, changeable skies and occasional strong bursts. Rain is expected to last into the evening, continuing the unsettled trend to close out the week. Cloud coverage remains prevalent; sunny intervals look occasionally scarce.