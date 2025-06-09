Today, Monday, June 9, brings patchy rain nearby and a hint of sunshine in the early afternoon. Local weather forecasts suggest conditions remain mostly mild, with temperatures near 17°C and lows around 8°C after dark. Occasional clear spells could break through the clouds toward evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain throughout, occasionally turning to drizzle by mid-morning. Temperatures near 19°C might peak around midday before dipping to about 11°C overnight. A mild breeze could accentuate the dampness, though heavier bursts look less likely. Abergavenny should experience similar patterns under cloudy skies.
The middle of the week promises bright sunshine and dry weather. Temperatures about 23°C provide a generous warmth under mostly clear skies, with overnight lows near 9°C. Forecasts show minimal chance of showers, so the day remains inviting for those seeking calm, sunny conditions.
Heavy rain takes hold the following day, bringing potential downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures near 19°C accompany that soggy outlook, while lows hover around 13°C. Cloud cover persists, but brief dry moments may develop. Local forecasts indicate unsettled weather carrying into the later hours.
This weekend begins with moderate rain on Friday, often mixed with heavier showers. Temperatures about 25°C lend a humid atmosphere, as lows sit near 12°C overnight. Short breaks in rainfall could appear intermittently, but the day seems overshadowed by damp, changeable skies and occasional strong bursts. Rain is expected to last into the evening, continuing the unsettled trend to close out the week. Cloud coverage remains prevalent; sunny intervals look occasionally scarce.
