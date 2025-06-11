Today, Wednesday, June 11, the local weather in Abergavenny is set to begin bright with plenty of sunny spells through midday. The daily forecast indicates a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower. Temperatures near 22°C, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Winds remain gentle, ensuring a pleasant atmosphere for everyone.
Tomorrow could bring rain throughout much of the day, with heavier bursts expected near late morning. Local weather conditions show temperatures hovering near 19°C, so anticipate a cooler feel compared to today. However, the breeze should stay moderate, making moments manageable. Evening showers may ease off, leaving damp skies overnight.
Friday may see patchy rain turning heavier by the afternoon, but local forecasts hint at occasional sunny intervals. Temperatures about 21°C pair with milder mornings near 13°C. Intermittent showers are likely, though breaks could brighten up the day. Light breezes dominate, though brief windier spells could arrive alongside wetter moments.
Saturday looks unsettled early on, with patchy showers and occasional cloud drifting by. Daily conditions suggest temperatures near 17°C, which could feel cooler if a brisk wind picks up. As the day progresses, clearer skies might appear, offering a drier spell later on. Overnight stays mild with lingering cloud overhead.
This weekend brings more patchy rain, though sunshine could appear between passing showers. Expect temperatures near 19°C, offering gentle warmth. Local weather maps show scattered clouds, but calmer winds should arrive by afternoon, easing any unsettled spells. The day ends cool, rounding off a mixed outlook without any harsh extremes.
