Today, Thursday, June 12, is shaping up with heavy rain from morning until evening. Expect possible breaks later in the day. Temperatures near 9°C at dawn climb to about 17°C by mid-afternoon, so there's a noticeable difference as the day goes on. Mist and cloud linger overnight.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain in the morning followed by brighter spells in the afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C early on approach near 20°C at their peak, creating a mild weather update. Cloud cover might break at intervals, bringing occasional sunny patches but keep an eye out for passing showers.
This weekend begins Saturday with patchy rain and short bursts of sunshine. Temperatures near 9°C rise to about 18°C, offering a comfortable though occasionally damp day. Light drizzle could appear at intervals, but later sunshine should brighten the mood. Clouds might linger into the evening hours.
Sunday continues the mix of cloud and rain. Early morning readings about 9°C reach near 19°C by mid-afternoon. Patchy rain nearby can drift through, so some scattered showers could develop. Light drizzle may linger around midday, but sunny breaks are likely before the day draws to a close.
Monday looks mostly mild with patchy rain expected around late morning. Early temperatures near 9°C climb to about 21°C in the daytime. Sunny spells appear during the afternoon, making it another decent day for Abergavenny. Mist might settle at dusk, rounding off the rest of the week’s changeable forecast. Light breezes keep the air fresh and conditions calm throughout the area.
