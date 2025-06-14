Today, Saturday, June 14, sees patchy rain in the morning, leading to occasional drizzle followed by sunny spells. Temperatures near 18°C headed into the afternoon, with winds staying fresh and some brief mist possible. Expect misty patches overnight as conditions calm down. It’s a changeable start, but there’s plenty of bright weather later.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain once again, with a high near 18°C. Drizzle may appear in the early hours, but brighter spells will emerge by midday. Abergavenny might see some passing showers and lighter winds, but sunshine is set to break through during the afternoon for a pleasant outlook overall.
Monday is shaping up with patchy rain in the forecast, though temperatures about 21°C promise some warmth. Light rain could turn up around midday, but there should be sunny intervals popping up later on. Overnight skies stay mainly clear, with lows dipping to near 10°C and only light breezes.
Tuesday looks mostly sunny with minimal chance of rain. Conditions stay mild, climbing to about 22°C at peak hours, and the afternoon should feel comfortably warm throughout. Breezes remain gentle, and the evening cools off to near 12°C. Expect a pleasant day, offering consistent brightness from morning until dusk.
This midweek period sees showers returning, with drizzle expected from midday and highs near 20°C. Skies may appear overcast at times, though sunny breaks could push through for short spells. Overnight conditions settle, dipping to about 10°C. More patchy rain remains possible later, keeping the forecast lively for the week.
This article was automatically generated
