In Abergavenny, Monday, June 16 sees mild early mist giving way to sunshine. Some patchy rain is likely near midday. Temperatures near 21°C during the day, dipping near 11°C overnight. Skies turn clear later on, setting a calm scene through the evening. Winds remain fairly light, and bringing little disruption.
Tomorrow brings bright, sunny spells with no sign of rain. Temperatures about 20°C, starting near 9°C early on. Skies stay mostly clear by afternoon, ensuring a pleasant outlook. Breezes pick up slightly but remain comfortable. Nightfall remains dry with overnight temperatures near 9°C again. Little cloud cover is much anticipated.
The following day sees sustained sunshine and a warm trend. Temperatures approach 22°C, moving up from near 11°C at dawn. Clear skies dominate by midday, encouraging stable daytime conditions. Light winds stir gently, offering a comfortable feel. Late evening cools to about 12°C under starry skies. No rain is expected.
Another bright spell arrives, featuring plenty of sunshine. Temperatures sit near 24°C, up from about 10°C earlier. Partly cloudy intervals might appear after midday, but they quickly disperse. Conditions remain dry, with calm breezes throughout the afternoon. Evening falls gently, once again settling into near 14°C in mostly clear conditions.
This weekend emerges with further sunshine. Friday sees maximum values about 25°C, climbing from near 12°C at sunrise. No rain appears on the forecast, and skies stay largely unclouded. Light breezes remain steady into late evening. Weekend weather keeps the warm pattern, hinting at extended sunny conditions through the region.
This article was automatically generated
