Today, Sunday, June 15, brings a mix of cloud and light rain, clearing by evening. Temperatures near 18°C will keep it mild, with overnight levels about 10°C. Sunny spells may break through at times, offering a brighter outlook. Showers could appear later, but skies should remain fairly calm.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy conditions with a brief rain chance around midday. Daytime temperatures about 21°C, dipping near 10°C overnight, mark a subtle weather update. Skies are likely to brighten gradually, with no heavy bursts expected through the afternoon, promising mostly calm conditions on this local forecast.
The next day looks sunny from morning until late afternoon, offering a popular weather update for those tracking changing skies. Temperatures near 21°C should prevail, while lows hover about 9°C. No significant rain is expected, leaving clear skies and gentle breezes in many areas. Stronger sunshine may develop but no storms are on the horizon.
Following that, Wednesday stays partly cloudy with occasional raindrops in Abergavenny. Temperatures near 22°C by day and about 10°C overnight bring a mild feel. Sunny periods might emerge, though patchy rain may interrupt the brightness. Light breezes could linger, keeping conditions steady. Conditions remain mostly stable with minimal breeze.
Later in the week, partly cloudy skies dominate, with temperatures about 24°C boosting daytime warmth. Overnight lows near 9°C keep nights cool. A light shower could appear, though dryness looks likely for most hours. This extended local forecast shows stable conditions, limited cloud, and no severe weather, ensuring a steady pattern.
