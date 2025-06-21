Today, Saturday, June 21, sees mostly sunny spells with a short drizzle around midday. Conditions remain calm, offering bright skies into late evening. Temperatures reach about 25°C, so it feels pleasantly warm. A faint breeze adds a gentle touch across Abergavenny, making the forecast highly appealing for local weather watchers.
Tomorrow offers patchy rain in the morning, easing to brief brighter spells by afternoon. There’s a strong chance of showers, possibly arriving with occasional gusts. Temperatures sit near 19°C, so it feels fresher compared to today. A brisk wind might help clear remaining clouds, though pockets of drizzle could persist.
A new week arrives Monday with partly cloudy weather dominating. Temperatures reach about 18°C, offering a mild feel under light winds. Early morning skies could look clear, while midday sees a few clouds drifting through. The chance of showers remains low, ensuring a mostly pleasant overall forecast for the day.
Overcast conditions continue Tuesday with occasional spells of light cloud and minimal drizzle. Temperatures hold near 17°C, giving a slightly cooler ambience. Gentle winds keep things calm through the afternoon, though brief breaks in the cloud may let a little sunshine appear. Rain chances stay modest, favouring a drier forecast.
Wednesday carries a likelihood of showers, with patchy rain likely throughout the day. Temperatures near 19°C keep things mild, though more consistent drizzle could arrive by late afternoon. Cloud cover remains thick, limiting sunshine across the region. Light winds offer little relief from lingering dampness, shaping a rainy midweek experience.
