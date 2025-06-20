Friday, June 20 in Abergavenny is shaping up to be bright and cheerful. Sunny spells dominate from morning through the afternoon, with barely a drop of rain expected. Temperatures near 25°C at the peak bring a pleasantly warm vibe and gentle winds keep the day comfortable for local residents.
Tomorrow sees a hint of patchy rain creeping in, mainly later in the afternoon. Morning skies appear partly cloudy, then occasional showers could develop. Temperatures about 23°C at daytime highs feel mild enough for many, though there’s a chance of drizzle. Rain might linger into dusk, however. Expect local changes.
Sunday brings cooler air with occasional rain lurking around midday. Early hours stay overcast, gradually giving way to a few brighter spells. Temperatures close to 19°C keep things mild, though a gusty breeze may pick up in places. Scattered showers remain possible, ensuring the weather update stays lively. At times.
Monday sees a touch of patchy rain lingering, with mild sunshine occasionally breaking through. Temperatures near 17°C suggest a slightly cooler vibe, especially under thicker cloud cover. Breezes remain moderate, but bursts of drizzle could still appear in spots. Conditions switch between cloudy skies and scattered bright intervals. Local forecast remains unpredictable.
Tuesday continues the unsettled pattern, featuring overcast skies and a spell of drizzle. Morning clouds drift overhead, while afternoon remains grey. Temperatures about 17°C feel fresh, though breaks in the cloud could allow brief sunny moments. Light wind should keep the day manageable, yet fleeting showers might pop up.
