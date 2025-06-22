Today, Sunday, June 22 in Abergavenny sees patchy rain and periods of overcast skies, with temperatures near 19°C. Early mist should give way to glimpses of sunshine later, although drizzles may linger in places. Breezes could pick up, so expect a bit of movement in the air.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain nearby and occasional breaks of sunshine, with temperatures about 17°C. A mixture of clouds might roll through, but heavier showers aren't likely to dominate. Gentle winds could keep things feeling fresh without any significant chill.
Tuesday appears overcast with a chance of rain easing by midday, offering temperatures near 20°C. Patches of sun may emerge, though conditions could still feel humid. Expect occasional breezes, but nothing too brisk, ensuring any lingering dampness clears gradually as the afternoon progresses.
Wednesday sees a drier start with sunny spells, while temperatures about 22°C might be briefly interrupted by light rain in the afternoon. Mild humidity could accompany short bursts of drizzle, but clearer skies could return later. Overnight mist may appear, though it shouldn’t linger for long.
Thursday is expected to bring moderate rain for much of the day, with temperatures near 18°C. Morning drizzle might grow heavier before easing into occasional showers. Cloud cover looks widespread, and breezes could strengthen slightly, leading to a cooler feel towards the evening, but not excessively so.
Beyond that, midweek transitions could maintain a mix of light rain and occasional clear spells, though no drastic temperature swings are anticipated as the week progresses for now.
This article was automatically generated
