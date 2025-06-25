Today, Wednesday, June 25 brings cloudy skies and intermittent rain for Abergavenny. Temperatures hover near 22°C, and occasional mist lingers in the early hours. Some showers might break out around midday, but a few brighter spells may develop later on. Winds stay light, keeping conditions relatively mild most of the day. Morning cloud cover could thin slightly, though damp patches remain.
Tomorrow starts with patchy cloud and light drizzle, gradually giving way to brief sunny intervals. Temperatures sit about 20°C, though breezes pick up, creating a crisp feel. Late afternoon could see reduced cloud cover, bringing a calmer finish to the day. Patchy mist may linger near dawn.
Friday offers brighter conditions with extended sunshine early on. Temperatures climb near 22°C, and skies remain mostly clear, apart from occasional passing clouds. Rain chances are minimal, ensuring a dry and pleasant atmosphere throughout much of the afternoon. Light winds keep it comfortable. Evenings may feel slightly cooler.
Saturday begins under overcast skies but transitions to patchy rain around midday. Temperatures reach about 23°C, with lighter winds offering moderate comfort. Occasional breaks in the cloud might emerge, yet scattered showers remain possible into the evening. Warmer spots could appear briefly. Night-time conditions remain mostly mild.
Sunday brings a cloudy start followed by steadily increasing sunshine. Afternoon highs climb about 25°C, and little rain is expected. Skies gradually clear as the day progresses, maintaining a warm feel well into the early evening. Some gentle breezes help keep the air fresh. Patchy clouds may linger.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.