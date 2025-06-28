Today, Saturday, June 28, begins with patchy rain near daybreak but soon shifts to overcast skies. Sunshine emerges later, with temperatures near 14°C rising to about 22°C. Light breezes keep conditions calm, promising a mild weather forecast.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies, offering glimpses of brightness throughout. Temperatures near 14°C rise to about 24°C, contributing to a warmer feel than today. Minimal chance of rain ensures conditions stay dry, and lighter winds enhance the gentle Sunday atmosphere.
The new week brings bright sunshine, with Monday climbing toward temperatures near 15°C at dawn before soaring to about 29°C. Dry air dominates, making the day feel especially warm. Stronger sunshine remains a key element, generating higher daytime heat that sets an upbeat tone for weather across Abergavenny.
Next day brings partly cloudy skies again, with Tuesday offering a mild start near 14°C and peaking around 23°C. Overcast patches might linger, though sunshine should break through frequently. Rain remains absent, ensuring stable conditions throughout the day.
Midweek remains inviting, as Wednesday stands out with clearer skies and temperatures near 12°C at sunrise rising to about 24°C. Stronger breezes might surface, though sunshine is likely to dominate. The rest of the week looks consistently bright, keeping overall weather pleasant and offering minimal risk of rain.
The rest of the week appears mostly sunny, with mild starts near the mid-teens and highs about the low-20s. Clear skies are likely, with only small hints of cloud. Breezes stay moderate, extending a welcoming feel on most days.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.