Today, Monday, June 30, brings plenty of sunshine to Abergavenny. Forecasts show no rain, and skies stay bright. Temperatures near 27°C keep things warm through the afternoon. Light breezes make it comfortable, so sunny spells dominate the day with clear conditions into the late evening, encouraging a summery vibe across local weather patterns.
Tomorrow could see patches of rain creeping in, especially by late afternoon. Temperatures about 23°C rise under mostly cloudy skies. Some light drizzle may fall, but clearer breaks might show up occasionally. Humidity stays moderate, and breezes remain gentle, allowing mild conditions to continue into the evening hours.
Wednesday looks cooler with potential for light rain in the morning. Temperatures about 18°C keep the day feeling mild despite occasional showers. Clouds may linger, but sunny intervals appear later. The evening is clearer, offering a chance for drier weather. Local winds stay moderate, bringing fresher air through midday.
Thursday should bring brighter skies in the early morning, with temperatures near 20°C. Any brief shower is likely to stay away until mid-afternoon, and intensity remains low. Sunny periods develop later, maintaining a pleasant outlook. Overnight conditions cool down quickly, but the day stays generally fine with light breezes.
Friday remains mild with temperatures about 19°C under partly cloudy skies. Light rain could pop up briefly in the evening, but most of the day looks dry. Conditions hold steady heading into this weekend, maintaining stable skies and moderate breezes with no major shifts expected in the local weather pattern overall.
This article was automatically generated
