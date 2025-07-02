Sunday continues with patchy rainfall in parts and a noticeable breeze. Expect daytime temperatures near 16°C, dipping about 10°C overnight. A few breaks in the cloud cover bring drier minutes, but scattered showers linger into the evening. Wind gusts could intensify briefly, shifting the rain’s direction and creating fleeting bursts of drizzle. Though not constant, these showers may appear on and off, keeping the skies occasionally grey.