Today, Wednesday, July 2, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain at times with brief sunny intervals. Temperatures near 19°C should keep things mild, while early readings hover about 8°C. Breezes stay modest, but the chance of rain remains high. Expect drier moments heading into later afternoon, though clouds could linger.
Tomorrow offers a largely bright forecast with abundant sunshine. Temperatures near 19°C seem likely, and lows could settle about 8°C. Rain stays absent, reinforcing a pleasant vibe and making for generally comfortable weather throughout much of the day.
Friday emerges partly cloudy after sunrise, with only a few stray patches of cloud. Temperatures near 20°C are expected, while early readings hover about 9°C. Warm sunny periods may appear during midday, yet occasional dull spells could pass through, producing brief shade across the region.
Saturday sees moderate rain moving in again. Expect highs about 17°C, while pre-dawn values sit near 11°C. Damp conditions may dominate, with heavier showers likely through midday, though occasional brighter spells might still appear after breaks in the clouds. A slightly cooler feel could preside, especially if wind speeds pick up.
Sunday continues with patchy rainfall in parts and a noticeable breeze. Expect daytime temperatures near 16°C, dipping about 10°C overnight. A few breaks in the cloud cover bring drier minutes, but scattered showers linger into the evening. Wind gusts could intensify briefly, shifting the rain’s direction and creating fleeting bursts of drizzle. Though not constant, these showers may appear on and off, keeping the skies occasionally grey.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.