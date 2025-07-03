Today is Thursday, July 3 with bright sunshine expected in Abergavenny. Skies stay clear, and temperatures near 19°C will bring a comfortable feel. There’s no sign of rain, making it a dry day. Breezes remain moderate, and by nightfall, conditions drop about 8°C. No snow is anticipated. Still pleasant.
Tomorrow brings a partly cloudy start, with skies shifting towards occasional cloud by midday. Temperatures hover about 20°C, and only a slight drizzle might appear late on. It’s otherwise mostly dry, with early lows near 9°C before a mild evening. Breezes could pick up slightly, but nothing too disruptive.
This weekend starts with patchy rain likely, bringing a cloudy feel, with sustained showers possible. Temperatures rise near 17°C, while nights settle about 14°C. Light drizzle could appear off and on, keeping conditions fairly damp. Breezes stay modest, though a gust or two may stir. Overall, a wetter day than before throughout.
The following day sees more patchy rain, but some dry intervals appear too. Temperatures climb near 18°C, with lows settling about 11°C. Overcast periods dominate, though brief bursts of brightness might occur. Rain chances remain higher, so local showers are likely at times. Conditions stay breezy but manageable. Expect humidity.
The new week continues mild, with patchy rain easing off and brighter spells emerging. Temperatures hover about 19°C by midday, dropping near 10°C overnight. Cloudy stretches hang around, yet occasional sunshine is possible later. Conditions feel warm whenever the clouds break. Overall, a gentler day to round out this stretch.
This article was automatically generated
