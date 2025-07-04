Today, Friday, July 4 in Abergavenny, the weather forecast features partly cloudy skies with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures climb to about 20°C by midday and drop near 9°C overnight. Skies remain mostly dry, and wind speeds stay light for a calm outlook.
Tomorrow starts the weekend with patchy rain likely, reaching about 18°C in the afternoon and holding near 14°C later on. Drizzle may appear intermittently, but there should be occasional brighter intervals. Conditions feel breezy, though not extreme, giving the forecast a mixed outlook for rain and breaks of mild weather.
This weekend continues on Sunday, bringing further bursts of rain and highs near 17°C. Early morning lows dip to about 10°C, keeping conditions cool. Skies could brighten intermittently, but damp spells remain possible throughout the day. Light winds persist, making the weather forecast slightly unsettled yet manageable for the remainder.
The next day sees Monday offering occasional rain chances and daytime temperatures hovering about 19°C. Nights fall to near 9°C, meaning a noticeable cooldown. Cloud cover might linger, though sunshine can appear during calmer periods. Winds pick up slightly, but not enough to disrupt the overall mild scene expected then.
The rest of the week wraps up with Tuesday turning sunny and peaking near 22°C, while overnight levels sink to about 8°C. Clear skies dominate, offering a warm and bright outlook through most of the day. Little chance of rain emerges, giving the weather forecast a distinctly summery feel overall.
