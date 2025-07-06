Today, Sunday, July 6, starts with clouds, mist, and the possibility of light drizzle. Some patches of rain may appear through midday, though the afternoon looks drier with occasional breaks in the cloud. Temperatures near 19°C, dipping to about 12°C overnight.
Mostly dry conditions continue tomorrow, though a few spots of patchy rain might pop up later. Sunshine should break through in the afternoon, pushing temperatures to about 20°C. Evening conditions look calm, with mild air drifting in at near 10°C.
A bright start sets in on Tuesday, with sunny skies dominating much of the day. Warmer air settles in, with temperatures near 22°C and only a minor chance of any rogue shower in the afternoon. Late evening turns cooler, hovering close to 9°C under clear conditions.
A slightly hotter spell arrives on Wednesday, with sunshine pushing daytime levels to about 25°C. A slight risk of fleeting showers might visit early afternoon, but the rest of the day remains dry. After dusk, temperatures settle near 14°C with calm winds beneath a clear sky.
Sunny conditions continue on Thursday, potentially reaching about 27°C. Expected to be the warmest day so far, conditions remain bright, with no hint of rain. The rest of the entire week looks promising, maintaining this pattern of sun and warmth. Abergavenny sees similar pleasant weather. This weekend is shaping up to be hot, with daytime levels near the mid-twenties and little chance of showers. Nights stay mild under mostly clear skies, with hardly any noticeable breeze around.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.