Sunny conditions continue on Thursday, potentially reaching about 27°C. Expected to be the warmest day so far, conditions remain bright, with no hint of rain. The rest of the entire week looks promising, maintaining this pattern of sun and warmth. Abergavenny sees similar pleasant weather. This weekend is shaping up to be hot, with daytime levels near the mid-twenties and little chance of showers. Nights stay mild under mostly clear skies, with hardly any noticeable breeze around.