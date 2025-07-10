Today, Thursday, July 10, in Abergavenny begins bright with early temperatures near 14°C, rising to about 27°C under sunny skies. No rain appears likely, so expect a dry day from dawn to dusk. Clear conditions should persist overnight, keeping the evening comfortable for anyone stepping outside. Expect bright sunshine throughout.
Tomorrow remains warm, with Friday likely reaching near 29°C under clear skies. Morning conditions hover about 14°C, gradually transitioning into a hot midday. No hint of rain emerges, so the sunshine continues strongly. Evening stays very mild, making this stretch particularly comfortable for anyone looking forward to the late hours.
This weekend welcomes even higher temperatures, as Saturday gears up for about 31°C. Early readings hover near 14°C, swiftly climbing through the day under unbroken sunshine. Rain remains completely off the radar, leaving conditions bright and summery. Evening cools slightly, but overall warmth persists well after the sun goes down.
Sunny conditions remain strong, with Sunday offering an appealing forecast near 29°C. Morning lows rest about 13°C, rising quickly as the day progresses. Skies stay clear throughout under continued sunshine, and no sign of rain is expected. The evening turns pleasantly moderate, maintaining the inviting trend established earlier this weekend.
Further sunshine is likely as Monday starts mild near 14°C, gradually reaching about 28°C by afternoon. Skies appear partly cloudy, yet bright spells should still dominate. No downpours emerge on the horizon, so conditions stay firm. After dusk, a gentle shift in cloud cover may develop, but mostly dryness continues.
This article was automatically generated
