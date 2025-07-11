Today, Friday, July 11, looks clear and sunny with no rain expected. Temperatures near 29°C keep conditions warm, and gentle breezes mean minimal cooldown. Skies remain bright, offering a classic summer atmosphere across Abergavenny. Late evening stays comfortable, with conditions remaining dry. Humidity stays low, maintaining a comfortable atmosphere.
Tomorrow continues the sunny spell by reaching highs about 31°C. Early hours sit near 14°C, warming steadily under persistent sunshine. No showers are on the horizon, welcoming another clear day of radiant skies. Evening remains mild, keeping the night pleasant. Minor wind gusts may occasionally create a gentle rustle.
Sunday might feature a few midday clouds, with a slight possibility of a quick shower, though any drizzle appears brief. Afternoon readings hover about 28°C, while the morning begins near 12°C. Sunlight is likely to return in full strength later on. Nighttime should stay mostly dry. A light breeze could accompany the afternoon rays.
Monday introduces a change of pace, as patchy rain could pop up intermittently. Daytime highs approach near 23°C, with showers that may cool things briefly. A moderate breeze might be noticeable, yet occasional breaks of sunshine could brighten some parts of the afternoon. Overnight remains calmer. Cloud cover may shift quickly between showers.
Tuesday settles back into calmer conditions, featuring mostly clear skies and midday warmth near 21°C. The early start remains about 9°C, creating a mild morning. Rain looks unlikely, and the day should stay bright, carrying a gentle close to this summer stretch. Late hours offer little cloud. Some patchy mist might form before sunrise.
This article was automatically generated
