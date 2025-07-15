Today in Abergavenny brings patchy rain along with breezy spells, keeping weather conditions cloudy. Tuesday, July 15, sees temperatures near 15°C, with occasional moments of light rain breaking into partial clearings. Despite those showers, occasional breaks in cloud cover may occur late in the afternoon, although the breeze might strengthen.
Tomorrow brings a sunnier outlook, with temperatures rising to about 24°C and minimal early mist near 11°C. Rain remains possible in the afternoon, but clearer skies should dominate much of the day. Cloud cover could gather briefly, yet bright conditions are likely to persist, offering a significantly warmer change overall.
Expect a balmy turn on Thursday, with temperatures hovering about 25°C and morning lows near 15°C. Patchy rain might appear, though sunny intervals will likely dominate midday hours. Conditions could feel humid, but calmer breezes should help keep any lingering showers from lasting too long. Expect occasional clouds as well.
Sun takes centre stage on Friday, pushing temperatures to about 27°C. Early hours might feel pleasant near 14°C, though patchy rain could arrive later. Much of the day should remain bright, with only brief cloudy spells. Overall, a mild breeze will accompany the warmth, creating a summery and uplifting scene.
Incoming weekend weather on Saturday sees a slight drop, with temperatures about 23°C. Rain chances stay moderate, especially early on, followed by intervals of sunshine. Breezes may pick up, but drier spells are expected later. Skies could remain partly cloudy as the day continues, ensuring varied elements through to evening.
This article was automatically generated
