Today, Monday, July 14, brings patchy rain for Abergavenny, with occasional drizzle in the morning. Temperatures near 20°C, so conditions should remain mild despite a few gusts. Some sunshine may appear by afternoon, but light showers are still likely. Evening skies could stay cloudy, though calmer winds may develop later.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, with heavier bursts at times. Temperatures about 17°C, and increased winds could keep it cool. Occasional breaks in the downpours may arrive, but showers seem likely for most of the day. Evening clouds remain persistent, though rainfall might gradually ease before midnight.
Wednesday should offer mixed skies, shifting from bright sunshine to patchy rain. Temperatures close to 22°C, creating a warm yet potentially cloudy vibe. Drizzle could appear in the afternoon, but some sunny intervals are still probable. Breezes remain lighter, allowing daytime conditions to feel more comfortable overall.
Thursday looks unsettled, featuring bursts of rain around midday. Temperatures near 19°C, with thick cloud cover and occasional heavier showers. Hints of dryness may surface, but late afternoon drizzle could linger. Winds might pick up again, though any gusty spells should diminish as evening arrives.
Friday is expected to remain overcast, with temperatures about 23°C. Minimal rain appears likely, allowing a drier atmosphere for most of the day. Occasional gloom could persist, but brighter patches are possible. Conditions feel slightly warmer, hinting at a mild transition into this weekend without significant rainfall showing up. Clear spells could also emerge, offering brief late-afternoon brightness and a gentle breeze.
This article was automatically generated
