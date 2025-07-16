Today, Wednesday, July 16, brings morning sunshine before clouds move in over Abergavenny. Temperatures near 23°C make for mild weather, while lows about 11°C keep it cool overnight. Patchy rain might show later, with light drizzle possible. Skies remain partly clear early on, bringing a bright start to the day.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, with periods of overcast conditions. Temperatures near 24°C deliver mild warmth, dropping to about 15°C after sundown. A few showers may linger, but sunny spells could break through at times. Light drizzle might appear briefly, yet nothing too heavy is expected. Winds remain gentle overall too.
Friday maintains the rainy trend, though morning clouds give way to patches of sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures near 23°C offer comfortable conditions, with lows about 13°C. Showers could pop up, especially midday, but partial clearing suggests the evening might stay dry. Light breezes accompany changing sky. Rain remains likely late.
Saturday brings moderate rain at times, with possible drizzle later. Temperatures near 22°C feel mild, sinking to about 12°C overnight. Overcast skies may dominate early on, followed by patchy showers through midday. Some dryness could emerge by late afternoon, but additional rainfall still appears likely, especially by evening. Light winds.
Sunday extends the weekend with continued moderate rain, keeping conditions cool. Temperatures near 18°C top out during the day, dipping to about 10°C overnight. Mist and drizzle appear possible early on, with patchy showers persisting into the afternoon. Some breaks in the cloud might arrive, but rainfall remains a possibility.
This article was automatically generated
