Today, Friday, July 18, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 24°C feel comfortable, although cloudy intervals dominate much of the day. Afternoon breaks of sunshine may pop through, but showers are likely again by early evening. Light breezes keep conditions pleasant overall. Winds remain gentle in most areas.
Tomorrow, Saturday, stays showery with scattered clouds and drizzle. Temperatures near 23°C create mild weather, though passing rain could persist into late afternoon. Sunny spells might surface briefly, but no clear skies remain guaranteed. Breezy moments could develop, although any gusts are generally moderate and short-lived. Cloud cover remains prevalent.
This weekend on Sunday continues the unsettled trend, bringing heavier downpours and possible thunder. Temperatures near 22°C could dip during storms, while short-lived glimpses of sun might appear. Early morning mist and drizzle add to the changeable forecast. Later hours might see fleeting dryness, though skies stay mostly grey throughout.
Unsettled conditions persist Monday, with patches of rain and occasional thundery spells. Temperatures near 21°C may drop briefly under darker skies, yet some afternoon brightness is possible. Evening remains cloudy, maintaining a chance of further light showers. Spotty fog could develop overnight, keeping humidity levels noticeable. Winds should stay light.
Tuesday looks overcast, offering limited sunshine. Temperatures near 20°C feel cooler, although widespread rain seems unlikely. Isolated drizzle may appear late in the day. The rest of the week suggests mild weather with fewer showers. Gradual clearing might allow occasional sunshine, though lingering clouds stay in the forecast.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.