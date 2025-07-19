Today, Saturday, July 19, patchy rain looks likely with limited cloud breaks for occasional sunshine. Some drops are possible later, but conditions stay mild. Temperatures near 24°C are expected, highlighting typical summertime weather. Overcast spells might appear, yet any heavier downpour remains unlikely. Light breezes may drift across during midday.
Tomorrow features moderate rain that could linger into afternoon hours. Conditions appear wetter overall, with heavier showers likely and temperatures about 20°C. Cloud cover looks extensive, and fresh winds may enhance the damp feel. Abergavenny might see steady rainfall, creating a day dominated by grey skies and brief drizzles throughout.
Monday sees patchy rain plus occasional brighter spells. Temperatures near 22°C lend a mild tone, though passing showers keep conditions changeable. Some cloud cover may thicken gradually, bringing drizzle in parts. Brief clear intervals remain possible, ensuring varied weather across the region. Light winds could accompany these unsettled patterns briefly.
Tuesday continues the showery theme but might introduce occasional breaks from the damp. Temperatures near 19°C keep the air feeling cool, while bursts of lighter rain are likely. Periods of cloud appear prominent, with momentary sunshine possible. Winds could remain moderate, adding a breezy element to the day’s forecast.
Wednesday appears drier, with partly cloudy conditions expected. Temperatures about 20°C suggest mild weather, and any lingering rain should be minimal. Sunshine could break through frequently, brightening the sky for extended periods. Light breezes are likely to maintain comfortable conditions, rounding out a relatively calm end to the forecast overall.
