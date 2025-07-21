Sunrise brings patchy rain on Tuesday, July 21 in Abergavenny. Today starts near 10°C and climbs to about 21°C. Skies might turn partly cloudy later, with brief showers possible late morning. The weather stays mostly mild, offering bursts of sun between the clouds. Light breezes and humidity keep things comfortable.
Tomorrow continues with patchy rain, ranging from about 11°C early to near 21°C by afternoon. Showers persist at times, but occasional brighter spells might emerge. Conditions remain slightly unsettled, though wind speeds stay gentle. Some light drizzle could appear later, so the atmosphere feels occasionally fresh and pleasantly mild overall.
Thursday brings heavier rain, with early temperatures near 10°C rising to about 21°C. Showers become more frequent, occasionally mixing with light drizzle. Clouds dominate, but brief sunny breaks may still occur. Despite the damp conditions, the day feels relatively warm, and breezes remain modest, allowing some moments of clear weather.
Friday offers sunshine and no significant rain, with lows about 10°C and highs near 22°C. Skies stay mostly bright, encouraging a clear outlook through much of the day. Weather remains calm, and any passing clouds should not linger. The atmosphere feels pleasantly dry, making all daylight hours very comfortably warm.
This weekend promises even warmer skies, with overnight lows about 9°C and daytime peaks near 24°C. Sunshine dominates, bringing minimal cloud cover and a bright outlook. Rain remains unlikely, ensuring favourable conditions throughout. Light winds prevail, sustaining a pleasantly airy feel. Warmth lingers into the evening under mostly clear skies.
This article was automatically generated
