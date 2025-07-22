Today, Tuesday, July 22 in Abergavenny is looking mostly cloudy, with patchy rain expected in the morning and occasional brighter spells late afternoon. Temperatures near 21°C should feel comfortable, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Local weather updates indicate light winds, making this daily forecast calmer than recent days.
Tomorrow brings another dose of patchy rain, though mid-morning conditions could turn sunny. Temperatures near 20°C are on the cards, with lows about 11°C overnight. Local forecast analysts anticipate afternoon showers, expect wet spells to pop up again before skies possibly clear late evening. Some dryness might emerge by dusk.
Thursday features minimal rainfall and extended cloudy spells, with the daily forecast showing temperatures about 23°C by midday. Overnight values near 11°C keep things mild. Some sunshine could break through in the afternoon, offering a brighter outlook for those hoping for better weather updates. Local forecast watchers predict stable conditions.
Friday is predicted to be partly cloudy, with temperatures about 24°C reaching their peak in the early afternoon. Lows near 11°C stick around overnight. Weather updates highlight mostly dry skies, although the local forecast suggests a slight chance of patchy rain mid-afternoon. Sunshine could reappear towards evening. Daily forecast remains mostly favourable.
This weekend promises widespread sunshine, with maximum temperatures near 22°C and lows about 11°C. The local forecast indicates a low chance of rain, although late-night drizzle may appear briefly. Weather updates still suggest enough clear spells for a pleasant end to the week, rounding off daily forecasts nicely. Conditions look quite steady.
