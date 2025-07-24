Today, Thursday, July 24, is set to have patchy clouds with occasional rain, according to local weather updates. Temperatures near 21°C and mild breezes keep conditions comfortable in Abergavenny. Some drizzle is likely around midday, but clearer spells may break through later. Evening skies look partly cloudy, with temperatures dipping to about 11°C.
Tomorrow promises a mostly sunny day with only minimal chance of rain. Skies remain bright, bolstering the daily forecast with temperatures about 24°C by midday, dropping to near 12°C overnight. Light breezes might pick up, but overall it should stay pleasantly warm. Late afternoon could see brief patchy rain, though most spots remain dry.
Expect a mix of cloud and occasional drizzle this weekend, starting on Saturday with temperatures near 21°C. Early mist may clear to reveal bright spells, though scattered rain could appear throughout the day. Forecast data shows overnight lows sit about 13°C, creating a mild evening under partly cloudy skies.
A new day arrives on Sunday with variable skies and occasional rain, bringing temperatures about 19°C. Morning drizzle is likely, but afternoons may turn brighter. Local forecasts highlight evening cooling to near 11°C, so conditions stay fairly crisp. Winds pick up slightly, but mostly stay moderate throughout the day.
Sunshine returns on Monday with temperatures near 22°C. Skies remain mostly clear for most of the day, offering a midday stretch. Overnight lows drop to about 10°C, creating a cool atmosphere. Gentle breezes persist, and rain stays away to round off the local weather outlook.
This article was automatically generated
