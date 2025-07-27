Today, Sunday, July 27, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain and periods of cloud. Temperatures hover near 21°C, dipping to about 10°C later. Light breezes could make the evening feel cooler, but sunny spells might break through. Rain is likely to ease by night, offering a mild end to the day.
Tomorrow sees mostly patchy rain with partial cloud cover. Temperatures near 22°C could lift spirits by midday, while early lows hover near 10°C. Clouds might thin, revealing brighter skies as the day progresses. Light breezes keep the atmosphere pleasant, ensuring comfort, though a brief shower remains possible before evening arrives.
Tuesday may bring heavier rain, especially around midday, with temperatures hovering near 22°C and lows close to 11°C. Brief dry spells should still appear, but drizzle might linger through late afternoon. Winds stay gentle, maintaining mild conditions overall. Evening could turn clearer and bright, offering a more settled outlook overnight.
Wednesday looks warmer with temperatures near 23°C and a minimum close to 11°C. Early patchy rain may pop up, though sunny intervals are likely toward midday. Gentle breezes and occasional drizzle could appear, but warmer spells dominate of the afternoon. Skies may clear again by evening, ensuring a calm night.
Thursday could stay dry, with temperatures near 23°C and lows about 10°C. Patchy clouds might linger, but sunny spells are likely during midday. Drizzle cannot be ruled out, though winds remain light. Evening skies look calm, offering a vibe. This weekend promises stable conditions, with more sunshine and minimal rain.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.