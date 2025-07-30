Today, Wednesday, July 30, starts cloudy with a small chance of morning rain. Temperatures should reach near 22°C, dropping to about 12°C overnight. Early drizzle might give way to partly clear skies, so expect some sunshine by midday. Light breezes could keep things comfortable without turning chilly.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and occasionally overcast skies. Peak reading could hit about 23°C, with a lower figure near 11°C later on. Some drizzle may linger into the afternoon, but there could still be brief sunny spells. Stronger winds might appear, yet they aren’t expected to intensify significantly.
Friday looks brighter, with temperatures near 21°C and a low close to 9°C. Sunny intervals should dominate, though a few clouds might roll in later. Showers remain limited, offering mostly dry conditions. Pleasant breezes could enhance comfort, making daytime weather generally mild for this part of the season.
Saturday marks the start of this weekend with sunshine aplenty. Maximum readings may hover about 23°C, while overnight figures dip to near 8°C. Clear skies look likely, promising plenty of daylight warmth and minimal chance of rain. Breezes stay gentle, so conditions remain pleasant. Evening temperatures look mild all night.
Sunday continues the weekend with warmer air pushing temperatures close to 24°C, dropping to about 11°C later on. Some cloudy patches could gradually develop. Even so, overcast moments might not dominate all day. The rest of the week appears set for comfortable conditions throughout Abergavenny. Mild breezes remain possible, ensuring no extreme weather conditions disrupt the area.
This article was automatically generated
