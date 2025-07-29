Today, Tuesday, July 29, is set for patchy rain, light drizzle, and occasional mist through the morning, with overcast skies lingering well into the afternoon. Conditions should ease slightly later, though scattered showers remain possible. Temperatures near 22°C could still bring modest warmth, despite the wet weather across Abergavenny.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy early on, with a light breeze and occasional mist that may keep things cool. A slight chance of rain develops by midday, but there should be intervals of sunshine between any showers. Temperatures about 23°C should offer mild conditions. Overall, a rewarding weather update despite intermittent cloud cover.
Thursday may bring morning rain, along with patches of drizzle throughout the afternoon, and scattered showers. Occasional cloud breaks could reveal brief sun, but they may be short-lived. Temperatures near 21°C remain moderate in these changeable skies. Overcast spells are likely, suggesting that unsettled weather might linger into evening.
Friday shows a mixed weather forecast, with clouds in the morning and the potential for drizzle or showers by midday. Temperatures about 19°C bring a mild feel. Sunny intervals might pop up sporadically, though damp conditions remain possible. Later on, lighter winds may help keep any rain activity localized.
Saturday is looking bright for this weekend with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures near 23°C. No rain is anticipated, and gentle breezes keep the air feeling fresh. Clear skies should hold through the afternoon and possibly each evening, maintaining a serene atmosphere. The rest of the week continues this calm spell.
This article was automatically generated
