Today, Monday, August 4, in Abergavenny brings patchy rain early on, switching to sunny spells later. Temperatures near 20°C add a pleasant feel, but it might be slightly windy at times. Brief drizzle could pop up before midday, then clear up by the evening, leaving mild conditions into the night.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain in the morning, with temperatures about 18°C. Occasional clouds linger, yet brighter intervals emerge as the afternoon progresses. Rain chances drop later, allowing a drier period into the evening. A gentle breeze may develop. Overnight lows dip near 10°C, making it feel crisp but calm.
Wednesday appears mostly bright under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 21°C. Sunshine dominates through midday, although the odd cloud could pass by. Conditions remain dry, providing a warm afternoon. Evening brings slightly cooler air, holding near 10°C overnight. Calm wind keeps the day comfortable all day long and easy-going.
Thursday sees a rise in warmth, reaching about 22°C. Morning clouds might bring rain, and a light breeze, but sunshine soon reclaims the sky. Dry weather lingers most of the afternoon, ensuring a pleasant stretch. A few patches of cloud roll in later, while evening settles with calmer conditions overnight.
Friday edges slightly cooler, hitting about 22°C, as partly cloudy skies persist. The day stays mostly dry, leaving only minimal chance of any raindrops. By the evening, the air remains mild, near 12°C overnight. This weekend should see steady warmth, with sunny and bright spells likely to hold through Sunday.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.