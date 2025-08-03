Today, Sunday, August 3 will start cloudy with patchy rain clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures near 20°C should bring fairly mild conditions, though brief drizzles may linger. Tomorrow sees about 20°C with some rain showers expected in the morning, followed by brighter spells. Wind speeds could pick up slightly, but the day should finish with sunny intervals.
Tuesday looks drier overall, with skies turning partly cloudy and temperatures about 19°C. No major downpours are predicted, offering more settled weather. Wednesday appears warmer, climbing near 22°C under a mix of sunshine and occasional clouds, making it feel quite pleasant for summer.
The rest of the week continues with stable conditions on Thursday, rising to about 23°C. Skies may remain partly cloudy, but little to no rain is anticipated. In Abergavenny, the local forecast highlights a comfortable stretch of weather well-suited for outdoor activities. By this weekend, conditions stay on the warm side, promising plenty of sunshine each day.
Overnight lows down to about 10°C could feel crisp, but daytime warmth should persist. Overall, this daily weather report indicates a balanced blend of occasional cloud cover and sunshine through the coming days. The possibility of light rain remains early in the week, though prolonged wet spells look unlikely. Temperatures should remain near average for this time of year, offering decent conditions.
Expect bright spells later in the week, with any cloud cover gradually easing. More summer-like skies could appear, leading to mostly fine conditions ahead. Late afternoons stay mild through the period.
This article was automatically generated
