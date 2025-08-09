Wednesday continues the warm trend, with highs about 29°C and minimal cloud cover. Early morning readings land near 14°C, climbing steadily under strong sunshine. Calm breezes and dryness make conditions comfortable for daily activities. Late afternoon remains pleasantly bright, with no sign of rain. As night falls, values slip to around 15°C, providing a gentle cooldown. No further showers are expected through the end of the week, keeping skies mostly sunny. Summertime warmth dominates until then, offering stable weather and plenty of brightness. The daily outlook remains consistent, ensuring warm days ahead overall. The forecast points to sunny spells and mild evenings, wrapping up a week of rising temperatures.