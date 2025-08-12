Today, Tuesday, August 12, brings a sunny weather update for Abergavenny with a small chance of overnight rain. Temperatures near 31°C in the afternoon promise a warm local forecast, while late-night readings hover about 14°C under mostly clear skies. Expect bright conditions to dominate for most of the day.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, holds more sunshine with temperatures about 29°C at midday and lows near 15°C. Cloud cover might develop but remains light, reducing the risk of rain. Sunny spells should persist, ushering in warm, late-summer weather conditions.
Thursday shows a partly cloudy start, with brief rain not ruled out by midday. Temperatures near 24°C offer a cooler break, and clearer skies may appear later in the afternoon. Mild evening readings close to 13°C maintain a pleasant atmosphere, giving way to comfortable nighttime conditions.
Friday marks a return to bright skies, with temperatures about 29°C and minimal cloud interference. Morning hours begin near 13°C, rising steadily into a warm afternoon. Sunny weather dominates, and rain chances remain slim. Evening cools gently yet stays mild through the late hours.
This weekend sees Saturday heating up with temperatures about 30°C, supporting a classic summer forecast. Early readings hover near 13°C, but the climb is rapid by mid-morning. Clear skies and gentle breezes persist, delivering a bright outlook well into the evening. No significant rain interruptions are indicated. Long spells of sunshine continue under mostly clear skies, and calm winds keep conditions comfortable through late evening. Sunny patterns appear established for this warm seasonal stretch.
