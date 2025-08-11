More sunshine returns on Friday to wrap up the workweek on a pleasant note. Highs hover about 29°C, delivering warm weather to enjoy. Nighttime temperatures dip near 12°C, bringing a crisp yet comfortable atmosphere. Rain remains off the radar, ensuring stable weather as we head into the weekend. No widespread storms are on the horizon, and humidity levels look manageable. This sets the stage for a steady weather pattern to finish the period. Conditions should remain pleasantly consistent overall.