Today, Monday, August 11, arrives with bright skies and minimal cloud cover, promising a sun-filled outlook. Daytime temperatures climb near 28°C, while evening drops about 14°C in Abergavenny. A tiny chance of passing rain exists late tonight, but the day remains mostly clear.
Tomorrow should feel hotter, featuring plenty of sunshine and minimal breeze. Forecast models hint at a maximum about 31°C, making it the warmest day on the current weather forecast. Overnight lows hover near 15°C, preserving mild conditions once the sun sets.
The midweek forecast promises continued warmth, combined with mostly clear conditions overhead. Afternoon readings push near 28°C, though occasional clouds might slip by. By nightfall, temperatures ease about 15°C, offering a gentle transition into comfortable late-evening weather. Rain likelihood stays extremely low.
A shift arrives on Thursday, with patchy rain potentially appearing in the afternoon. Even so, daytime readings reach about 23°C, and skies remain fairly bright. As night approaches, values fall near 13°C, keeping conditions mild. Prolonged showers seem unlikely, but a few drizzles can occur.
More sunshine returns on Friday to wrap up the workweek on a pleasant note. Highs hover about 29°C, delivering warm weather to enjoy. Nighttime temperatures dip near 12°C, bringing a crisp yet comfortable atmosphere. Rain remains off the radar, ensuring stable weather as we head into the weekend. No widespread storms are on the horizon, and humidity levels look manageable. This sets the stage for a steady weather pattern to finish the period. Conditions should remain pleasantly consistent overall.
This article was automatically generated
