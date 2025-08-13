Today, Wednesday, August 13, offers sunny and dry conditions with temperatures near 28°C under a mainly clear sky. This weather update shows minimal cloud cover through midday, leading into a comfortable evening dipping to about 15°C. Light winds add to the pleasant forecast, encouraging bright conditions from dawn to dusk in Abergavenny.
Tomorrow brings a higher chance of rain with temperatures about 23°C, as patchy showers could arrive before midday. Rain intensity appears generally light. Moisture levels may briefly rise, though drier spells should emerge by late afternoon. Overnight lows hover near 14°C, offering a mild contrast despite the brief wet weather.
Friday sees plenty of sunshine, with temperatures rising near 29°C and minimal chance of rain throughout the day. The sky remains mostly clear, and the evening cools to about 13°C for a comfortable night. This weather report suggests continued warmth and dryness, promising a bright outlook perfect for late-summer conditions.
Saturday marks the start of this weekend, featuring sunny skies and highs of about 28°C. Early morning freshness shifts quickly into steady warmth, with overnight lows near 12°C to keep evenings mild. No rainfall appears likely, so conditions stay friendly for daytime hours under mostly clear skies and bright sunshine.
Sunday brings continued sunshine and highs close to 28°C, with cooler nights at near 9°C. Rain remains unlikely, so bright spells should dominate from morning onward. This forecast indicates a stable pattern, rounding off a stretch of warm and dry weather ideal for the late-August weekend and beyond.
This article was automatically generated
