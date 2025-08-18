Today is Monday, August 18 in Abergavenny and it brings partly cloudy weather with almost no rain. Temperatures reach about 23°C at their peak, dipping near 12°C by late evening. Gentle breezes accompany these mild conditions and remain consistent throughout the day. Sunny spells could also break through at times.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of early drizzle, though daytime weather should stay mostly dry. Temperatures edge near 26°C during the afternoon before settling to about 13°C overnight. Light winds make for calm conditions across the area. Cloud cover may shift quickly, allowing occasional bright intervals.
Wednesday brings bright sunshine under clear skies, maintaining a dry forecast. Peak temperatures hover about 24°C, dropping near 10°C by evening. No rain looms, reinforcing stable weather for the day. Winds stay moderate, ensuring a tranquil atmosphere. Early morning mist could appear briefly before sunshine prevails.
Thursday remains bright with unbroken sunshine dominating much of the daylight hours. Temperatures reach about 23°C and sink near 7°C overnight. Pleasant breezes prevail, keeping conditions steady without any hint of rain. Skies look consistently clear, marking a stable forecast. Morning conditions may feel crisp, but the sun quickly warms the air.
Friday sees partly cloudy conditions, but the weather remains warm enough for about 23°C by midday. Overnight temperatures dip near 9°C with no significant rainfall expected. Light breezes continue, rounding off the week on a mild note. Chances of any wet weather remain minimal through the evening. Conditions remain quite peaceful overall.
This article was automatically generated
