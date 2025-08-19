Today, Tuesday, August 19, stays mostly cloudy with bursts of sunshine peeking through. Dry conditions dominate while temperatures hover near 25°C, bringing comfortable warmth. Gentle breezes keep things mellow, and no rain is expected. Skies may clear slightly later, offering brief sunny spells for evening strolls. Cloud cover remains moderate.
Tomorrow appears bright with sunny spells dominating by midday. Early morning cloud gradually fades, ensuring more sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures sit about 23°C, maintaining a pleasant feel all day long. Light winds offer calm conditions, and no rain is forecast. Evening skies remain clear, capturing a serene summer vibe.
Thursday sees bright skies over Abergavenny, with abundant sun from dawn to dusk. Morning starts cool, but temperatures climb near 23°C by midday, creating ideal weather for enjoying the outdoors. Clear skies persist into the evening, and no rain is on the horizon. Gentle breezes remain comfortable all day throughout.
Friday brings brilliant sunshine once again, with temperatures about 24°C providing a touch of summer warmth. Skies stay clear for most hours, and no downpours are expected. Gentle winds keep things pleasing, while evening remains mild and free from cloud cover. A truly perfect setup for another bright day ahead.
This weekend extends the sunny streak on Saturday, offering warm conditions with temperatures near 25°C. Early morning remains crisp, but afternoon heat rises gently under clear skies. No showers spoil the fun, and winds stay light. Late evening cools slightly, yet the sky stays open for a fine summer night.
This article was automatically generated
