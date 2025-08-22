Today, Friday, August 22, in Abergavenny, the weather update promises radiant sunshine with a peak near 24°C and morning lows about 7°C. Clear conditions rule the day, though a few clouds might emerge in the afternoon to keep the local forecast interesting. Gentle breezes continue, with no sign of rain.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies and comfortable conditions, with temperatures about 24°C in the afternoon and near 10°C overnight. Sunshine peeks through, ensuring a pleasant forecast with minimal risk of rain. Mild breezes flow across the region, creating a relaxed atmosphere that encourages plenty of outdoor enjoyment.
This weekend looks bright on Sunday, with temperatures around 25°C in the afternoon and about 10°C early on. Sunny spells prevail, offering warm midday conditions and zero rainfall in sight. A gentle breeze adds to the comfortable vibe as the day unfolds, maintaining ideal weather for those hoping to stay outside.
Monday sees warm weather, with highs around 28°C and nighttime values about 11°C. Skies remain bright all day, offering a summery vibe and inviting plenty of natural light. No serious rain arrives, though breezes might strengthen slightly by late afternoon, keeping the atmosphere lively without spoiling the overall comfort.
Tuesday might bring patchy rain with daytime temperatures about 21°C and morning lows near 11°C. Light drizzle is possible at times, alongside intervals of cloud and clearer spells. Breezes may increase, yet the overall forecast remains fairly mild. Occasional mist could appear in the evening, adding a hint of variety to the day.
This article was automatically generated
