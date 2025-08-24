Today is Sunday, August 24, delivering bright sunshine with temperatures about 25°C in Abergavenny. Clear skies look likely, and no rain is expected, so conditions remain pretty pleasant.
Tomorrow sees more warmth, with sunny spells continuing. Temperatures near 28°C are anticipated, keeping the weather hot but still comfortable. Only minimal clouds are projected, and rain seems unlikely.
A few patches of cloud could appear on Tuesday, alongside occasional showers. Temperatures about 21°C make it slightly cooler, yet sunny intervals may still brighten the day. Overall, conditions look mixed, with fleeting bursts of rain possible.
Midweek brings a wetter spell on Wednesday. Moderate rain looks probable at times, with temperatures close to 19°C. Overcast skies could linger, though brief breaks might offer glimpses of sunshine now and then.
Another unsettled pattern arrives on Thursday, featuring patchy rain and temperatures near 19°C. Cloud cover is set to hover, and drizzle may emerge intermittently. Nevertheless, occasional sunny spells could break through the grey.
This weekend shapes up with conditions remaining changeable. Temperatures hover around the high teens, and light rain may pop up alongside intervals of clearer skies. There is a chance of brighter spots, though skies might remain cloudy in places. No dramatic warming is on the cards, so expect cooler weather to persist, with only short-lived spikes in brightness. A varied outlook remains likely, offering a mixture of sunshine and showers as the week draws to a close. Gentle breezes may also accompany these patterns, preventing any drastic dips in comfort.
This article was automatically generated
