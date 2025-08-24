This weekend shapes up with conditions remaining changeable. Temperatures hover around the high teens, and light rain may pop up alongside intervals of clearer skies. There is a chance of brighter spots, though skies might remain cloudy in places. No dramatic warming is on the cards, so expect cooler weather to persist, with only short-lived spikes in brightness. A varied outlook remains likely, offering a mixture of sunshine and showers as the week draws to a close. Gentle breezes may also accompany these patterns, preventing any drastic dips in comfort.