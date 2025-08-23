Today, Saturday, August 23, delivers a cloudy start with no rain expected throughout the day. This local weather forecast is for Abergavenny, where conditions remain dry and calm. Temperatures near 22°C will feel mild, while dipping to about 11°C overnight, making it a pleasant evening for anyone out.
Tomorrow promises a bright morning under sunny skies, with almost no clouds in sight. It should stay warm through midday, as temperatures close to 25°C make things feel summery. Later on, the atmosphere stays clear and comfortable, giving an ideal backdrop for late-day strolls or quiet relaxation.
Monday brings partly cloudy skies, though the sunshine should hold for most of the day. Temperatures about 27°C in the afternoon could provide the week’s warmest spells. Evening hours look mild, with only a slight chance of clouds drifting overhead and little to no hint of rain on the horizon.
Tuesday sees variable clouds returning, but conditions remain generally stable. Expect temperatures near 22°C, offering comfortable midday weather. By late afternoon, patches of sunshine could alternate with brief periods of shade. Rainfall seems unlikely, keeping the day suitable for those who appreciate mild warmth without any significant shifts in conditions.
Wednesday may turn a bit cooler, as patchy rain nearby moves across some areas. Conditions are likely to peak with temperatures close to 19°C, keeping the air fresh. Though occasional light rain remains possible, drier moments might briefly break through. Overnight, readings drop near 10°C, indicating a shift from the warmer start to the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
