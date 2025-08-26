Today, Tuesday, August 26, moderate rain is set to dominate the forecast, although afternoon skies might turn partially cloudy. Temperatures hover near 21°C and drop to about 11°C overnight, giving a moderate feel. Wind remains gentle, enhancing a damp but not overly chilly weather outlook. Bouts of light drizzle early on could intensify before midday.
Tomorrow delivers showery weather in Abergavenny, with occasional drizzle extending through midday. Daytime highs rest near 19°C, while nights slip to about 10°C. Skies could reveal brief sunny moments, though clouds will likely dominate the forecast. Light winds could pick up late, keeping conditions breezy without scattering the lingering clouds.
Thursday sees intermittent rain, with misty spells at intervals. Temperatures hover near 17°C, and lows stay about 9°C. Cloudy periods are expected, but there might be glimpses of brighter weather between showers. Mist may form around dawn, but dryness is possible in some spots by late afternoon.
Friday brings more patchy rain, yet the weather forecast suggests occasional sunny breaks. Highs reach near 18°C, and evenings cool to about 11°C. The outlook remains somewhat unsettled, but gentle winds may offer a pleasant touch. Early drizzle might emerge, yet heavier rain is less likely as conditions gradually lighten.
This weekend promises moderate rain for parts of the region, keeping skies fairly cloudy. Temperatures sit near 17°C by day, with nights dipping to about 11°C. Occasional pockets of drizzle might pop up, so expect a damp atmosphere overall. Late evening dryness might offer breaks in the clouds.
This article was automatically generated
