Today, Wednesday, August 27 arrives with patchy rain likely in the morning, giving way to brighter spells in the afternoon. Expect winds near 17 mph and temperatures about 21°C, dipping to near 10°C overnight. A high chance of showers keeps things damp, so this forecast highlights changeable weather in Abergavenny. Evening skies could briefly clear before another light shower.
Tomorrow looks wetter, with moderate rain lingering through midday, and occasional drizzle late. Winds should hover near 16 mph, and temperatures may reach about 16°C while falling close to 10°C later on. Rain chances remain elevated, so this weather forecast points to cloudy skies and showers dominating much of the day. By evening, conditions might briefly turn calmer.
Expect improving weather on Friday, with a possible break from persistent downpours in the early hours. Temperatures near 20°C should bring a more pleasant feel, and winds remain around 16 mph. Minimal drizzle might appear midday, though clearer intervals should develop. This forecast suggests a milder day with scattered sunshine and only brief rain.
Anticipate a breezy Saturday as winds approach 26 mph and temperatures peak around 19°C, dropping near 11°C at night. Early drizzle could fade by mid-morning, with brighter spells likely in the afternoon. Conditions remain mixed, and intermittent rain cannot be ruled out. Strengthening gusts may add extra bluster to the day.
Sunday may also bring patchy rain, with afternoon sunshine possible between showers. Temperatures sit near 19°C, and lows hover about 12°C. Winds near 19 mph keep a mild breeze in play. Showers remain likely, but occasional clearer skies provide brief breaks from the damp. This forecast indicates a continuing blend of unsettled conditions. Some evening dryness might appear later on, with hints of moonlight.
