Today, Sunday, August 31, sees patchy rain across the region, with occasional drizzle and breezy spells. Temperatures near 19°C keep conditions on the mild side. The local weather forecast points to mostly cloudy skies, though there might be brief clearer intervals. Winds could pick up in the late afternoon, offering a mix of damp and drier spells.
Tomorrow stays damp, featuring light showers and overcast periods. In Abergavenny, conditions follow a similar pattern. Temperatures about 18°C should prevail, accompanied by gentle breezes. Rain is likely to linger through much of the evening, hinting at a cloudy, cooler start to the new week. Occasional drizzle may break briefly, but expect plenty of grey skies.
Patchy rain continues Tuesday, offering fewer dry spells. Temperatures around 18°C maintain a mild feel, and the weather outlook shows a steady blend of cloud and drizzle. Winds remain light, making it feel calmer despite the damp air. Limited breaks in the cloud could appear later, yet wet conditions might persist into dusk.
Expect a brisk midweek as conditions become more varied. Temperatures near 20°C bring a warmer touch on Wednesday, with occasional sunny bursts. Showers might develop again by late afternoon, so unsettled moisture lingers. Local forecasts suggest a balance between brighter breaks and patchy clouds, creating a slightly warmer but still changeable day.
A return of patchy rain concludes Thursday’s forecast, as mild air lingers. Temperatures hover about 18°C, maintaining moderate warmth. Early cloud cover might remain before partial sun emerges, though light rain could reappear by late day. Winds stay moderate, rounding off an unsettled stretch with occasional glimpses of clearer skies.
This article was automatically generated
