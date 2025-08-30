Today, Saturday, August 30, may feature patchy rain and periods of drizzle throughout the morning. Temperatures near 21°C are expected, with occasional breaks in the clouds offering brief glimpses of sun. There's a strong chance of light showers, though late evening might see partial clearing for drier conditions.
Tomorrow might see more patchy rain, as Sunday remains cloudy at times with occasional drizzle and breezy spells. Temperatures near 19°C could accompany some shower intervals in the afternoon, delivering short-lived sunshine that may break through the grey before conditions turn damp again later.
The new week starts with moderate rain on Monday and temperatures about 17°C. Persistent drizzle is likely through the day, but occasional breaks in the clouds could provide short spells of dryness. Morning showers might intensify briefly, though evenings may calm slightly, offering a mild respite from wetness.
Tuesday keeps unsettled conditions going, with patchy rain lingering and temperatures near 17°C. Occasional dryness might surface, yet light showers are possible as the day unfolds. Winds remain moderate, adding a slight chill to the air. Afternoon skies could brighten briefly, though damp spells may return by nightfall.
The rest of the week sees a boost to about 20°C on Wednesday, but patchy rain could still appear. Abergavenny may notice light drizzle developing into scattered showers later on, although fair skies might visit briefly. Early sunshine might give way to fleeting clouds, while breezes could offer weather breaks. Even then, a chance of drizzle remains through parts of the evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.