Today, Tuesday, September 2, looks set to bring patchy rain, especially later on. Early clouds could break up slightly, but some showers may linger through the afternoon. Temperatures about 18°C and a gentle breeze are expected, making this forecast mild overall. Local weather suggests fleeting drizzle in certain spots. In Abergavenny, conditions might mirror this pattern.
Tomorrow could see moderate rain on and off, with a brisk wind. Drizzle during the early hours might ease, but heavier bursts look possible around midday. Temperatures near 18°C are likely, and stronger gusts may blast through in the afternoon, making things feel cooler under any persistent showers.
Thursday is shaping up to be brighter with some sunshine likely in the morning. Patchy rain could return by midday, but it might not be too heavy. Local weather forecasts mention showers too. Temperatures near 19°C should keep conditions mild, and occasional clouds may drift past without lingering for too long.
Friday might start off calm, with patchy clouds and a low chance of early drizzle. Wetter spells could develop as the day goes on, although long dry intervals are also possible. Temperatures about 19°C and a moderate breeze are expected, so conditions may stay mild throughout.
This weekend appears set for occasional showers, especially in the afternoon. Brief sunny gaps may emerge between spells of rain, and temperatures about 20°C should offer a warm feel. Breezy conditions might accompany these passing clouds, so short bursts of drizzle could appear here and there by the evening.
